Dos Pueblos Little League 10-Year-Old All-Stars Advance to Section 1 Championship Series

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10-year-old all-stars beat Santa Maria Northside LL 2-1 on Monday night to advance to the section 1 championship series.

DPLL must beat Moorpark LL on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the sectional title.

Josh Brennan scored from first on a throwing error in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score at 1-1.

The score remained tied until Joe Talarico of DPLL scored from third in dramatic fashion with two outs on a ball that skipped away from the Santa Maria catcher in the bottom of the sixth for the game winner.

Ryan Speshyock earned the win after an impressive relief effort by DPLL pitcher Jordan Rico.

Great defensive plays by Kellan Montgomery, Josh Brennan and Jack Greaney kept DPLL in the game throughout the latter innings.

DPLL takes on Moorpark Little League at 6 p.m. Tuesday at John Mansville Park in Lompoc.