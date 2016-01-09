DP’s Fidel Reaches Quarterfinals at Elite Doc Buchanan Invite

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos wrestler Ryan Fidel advanced to the quarterfinals in his weight class at the prestigious Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis.

The 120-pound Fidel posted a 3-2 record against top wrestlers from all over the country. The tournament drew 28 nationally ranked wrestlers, 29 state champions and three of the country’s top-five teams.

After beating Jack Cheney of Chaminade in the first round, 7-2, Fidel knocked off 10th-seeded Chris Gaxiola of Buchanan High. He upset No. 7 seed Derek Fisher from Pleasant Grove, Utah, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals on Saturday.

He lost a hard-fought match against No. 2 seed Ian Timmins of Wooster, Nevada, 12-4. Fidel was knocked out of the tournament by 11th seed David Ortega of Victor Valley.

DP’s 170-pounder Diego Lopez also competed and lost two competitive matche against fifth-seeded Cad Belshey of Buchanan and 11th seed Ryan Reyes of Clovis West.

The rest of the DP team competed at the Super Champs Tournament at Nogales High and finished eighth out of 45 teams.

Elijah Fitch was the Chargers’ highest finisher, taking second at 152 pounds. Other DP finishers: Aiden Yamasaki (6th at 126), Cade Uyesaka (7th, 103), Paul Sigurson (7th at 145), Justin Moua (8th at 113), Alijah Grant (8th at 120) and Nolan Sullivan (8th at 138).

