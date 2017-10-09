Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

DP’s Michael Elbert, San Marcos tennis duo of Samantha De Alba, Kelly Coulson Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 9, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.

Michael Elbert of the Dos Pueblos football team made the play of the game in the Channel League-opening win against Ventura.

Kelly Coulson, San Marcos tennis. Click to view larger
Kelly Coulson, San Marcos tennis.
Samantha De Alba, San Marcos tennis. Click to view larger
Samantha De Alba, San Marcos tennis.

The San Marcos tennis doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha De Alba swept their opponents from Dos Pueblos, Ventura and Cate to remain undefeated on the season.

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Elbert recovered a fumble at the 12-yard line and returned it 88 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in DP’s 35-7 victory over Ventura.

Michael Elbert, Dos Pueblos football. Click to view larger
Michael Elbert, Dos Pueblos football.

The senior also caught a  touchdown pass and intercepted a Ventura pass, helping the Chargers win their sixth straight game.

Coulson and De Alba improved their season record to 41-0 with sweeps against Dos Pueblos, Ventura and Cate. In the 10-8 non-league win against Cate, they knocked off the Rams' undefeated No. 1 team. The wins over Dos Pueblos and Ventura helped keep the Royals in a tie for first place in the Channel League.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Alison Minnich (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Kiana Pisula (SBCC volleyball), Jeremiah Anderson (Westmont soccer), Jake Ballantine (Santa Barbara cross country), Rodney Michael (UCSB soccer), Leo Vargas (Carpinteria football).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 