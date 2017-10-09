DP’s Michael Elbert, San Marcos tennis duo of Samantha De Alba, Kelly Coulson Named Athletes of Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Michael Elbert of the Dos Pueblos football team made the play of the game in the Channel League-opening win against Ventura.

The San Marcos tennis doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha De Alba swept their opponents from Dos Pueblos, Ventura and Cate to remain undefeated on the season.

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Elbert recovered a fumble at the 12-yard line and returned it 88 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in DP’s 35-7 victory over Ventura.

The senior also caught a touchdown pass and intercepted a Ventura pass, helping the Chargers win their sixth straight game.

Coulson and De Alba improved their season record to 41-0 with sweeps against Dos Pueblos, Ventura and Cate. In the 10-8 non-league win against Cate, they knocked off the Rams' undefeated No. 1 team. The wins over Dos Pueblos and Ventura helped keep the Royals in a tie for first place in the Channel League.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Alison Minnich (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Kiana Pisula (SBCC volleyball), Jeremiah Anderson (Westmont soccer), Jake Ballantine (Santa Barbara cross country), Rodney Michael (UCSB soccer), Leo Vargas (Carpinteria football).

