DP’s Ryan Fidel Advances to CIF Wrestling Masters Meet

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos junior wrestler earned a berth in the CIF-Southern Section Masters State Qualifying Meet by finishing third at the CIF Central Division Individual Championships at Grand Terrace High School in San Bernardino County.

Fidel knocked off the third-seeded Max Mattels of Yorba Linda in the consolation semis in overtime, 9-7, and then won a 6-2 decision over Channel League rival Marquis Moreno for third at 128 pounds.

The Masters Meet is next weekend at the Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario.

DP senior Diego Lopez fell one match of placing in the top five and advancing to the Masters at 170 pounds.

To reach the third-place match, Fidel defeated Jacob Blandino of Etiwanda, 14-1, pinned Kyle Hackett of Foothill-Santa Ana and outlasted Mattels in overtime.

Also making the second day at the Central Division Championships were Justin Moua at 115 pounds and Will Fader at 285.

