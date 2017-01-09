DP’s Ryann Neushul, Diego Riker Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dos Pueblos swept the Athlete of the Week awards at the first Santa Barbara Athlete Round Table press luncheon of 2017 on Monday at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Girls water polo player Ryann Neushul and Diego Riker of the boys basketball team received the honors for their performances last week.

Neushul had a productive week, scoring 11 goals in two Charger victories over CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 teams. She had four goals and drew four ejections in a 15-5 Channel League victory over 10th-ranked Santa Barbara and followed up with a seven-goal game in an overtime win against No. 5 Mater Dei. She also assisted on the game-tying goal at the end of regulation and drew five ejections against the Monarchs.

Dos Pueblos is 10-1 and ranked No. 2 in Division 1.

Riker had the highest scoring game of this Dos Pueblos basketball career, pouring in 32 points in a non-league win at Moorpark. He hit six three-pointers in the game.

The Chargers are 11-2 heading into Channel League play. They open at San Marcos on Wednesday night.

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for this week’s award include Jill Giannini (Bishop Diego soccer), Chloe Hamer (San Marcos soccer), Kayla Sato (Westmont basketball), Jacob Delson (UCSB volleyball), Josh Coronado (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego basketball) and Gianni Madrigal (Providence basketball).

