DP’s Spencer Kemmerer Meets Arcadia Standard at Royal Classic

Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos cleared 6-3 to win the boys high jump and qualify for the Arcadia Invitational at Saturday's Royal Classic track and field meet at San Marcos High.
Kemmerer's win highlighted a good day for the Chargers. Aidan Gilkes swept the boys sprints, winning the 100 in 11.69 and 200 in 23.5, and was the anchor on the first-place 4x100 relay (44.84); the other team members were Jack Landis, David Poindexter and DJ Sharpe. Sharpe won the long jump at 20-10. Hunter Clark took first in the 1600 in 4:30.87.
Sophia Martinez was a double winner for the DP girls, taking the 100 (14.07) and 200 (28.84). Kailey Reardon won the 1600 (5:21.48) and Christina Rice captured the 3200 (11:12.74).
Top Finishers for DP Girls:
100m, 1st, Sophia Martiniez, 14.07
200m, 1st, Sophia Martinez, 28.84
1600m, 1st, Kailey Reardon, 5:21.48
1600m, 5th Natalie Hawins, 5:40.30
3200m, 1st, Christina Rice, 11:12.74
High Jump, 5th, Samantha Vickers, 4-06
Pole Vault, 4th, Carmen Villarruel, 9-06
Frosh/Soph High Jumer Megan Robinson would have placed 2nd in varsity with a jump of 4-10
Top Finishers for DP Boys:
100m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 11.69
200m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 23.55
400m, 4th, Nick Killian, 54.77
1600m, 1st, Hunter Clark, 4:30.87
4x100m relay, 1st, Jack Landis, David Poindexter, DJ Sharpe, Aidan Gilkes, 44.84
4x800m relay, 2nd, 8:45.07
Discus, 2nd, Charlie Mehling, 142-08.5
High Jump, 1st, Spencer Kemmerer, 6-03 (Arcadia Qualifier)
Pole Vault, 2nd, Abe Field, 12-06
Long Jump, 1st, DJ Sharpe, 20-10
Long Jump, 3rd, Kevin Ngyuen, 19-03.5
Triple Jump, 3rd, Kevin Nguyen, 41-11
