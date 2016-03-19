DP’s Spencer Kemmerer Meets Arcadia Standard at Royal Classic

Track & Field

Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos cleared 6-3 to win the boys high jump and qualify for the Arcadia Invitational at Saturday's Royal Classic track and field meet at San Marcos High.

Kemmerer's win highlighted a good day for the Chargers. Aidan Gilkes swept the boys sprints, winning the 100 in 11.69 and 200 in 23.5, and was the anchor on the first-place 4x100 relay (44.84); the other team members were Jack Landis, David Poindexter and DJ Sharpe. Sharpe won the long jump at 20-10. Hunter Clark took first in the 1600 in 4:30.87.

Sophia Martinez was a double winner for the DP girls, taking the 100 (14.07) and 200 (28.84). Kailey Reardon won the 1600 (5:21.48) and Christina Rice captured the 3200 (11:12.74).

Top Finishers for DP Girls:

100m, 1st, Sophia Martiniez, 14.07

200m, 1st, Sophia Martinez, 28.84

1600m, 1st, Kailey Reardon, 5:21.48

1600m, 5th Natalie Hawins, 5:40.30

3200m, 1st, Christina Rice, 11:12.74

High Jump, 5th, Samantha Vickers, 4-06

Pole Vault, 4th, Carmen Villarruel, 9-06

Frosh/Soph High Jumer Megan Robinson would have placed 2nd in varsity with a jump of 4-10

Top Finishers for DP Boys:

100m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 11.69

200m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 23.55

400m, 4th, Nick Killian, 54.77

1600m, 1st, Hunter Clark, 4:30.87

4x100m relay, 1st, Jack Landis, David Poindexter, DJ Sharpe, Aidan Gilkes, 44.84

4x800m relay, 2nd, 8:45.07

Discus, 2nd, Charlie Mehling, 142-08.5

High Jump, 1st, Spencer Kemmerer, 6-03 (Arcadia Qualifier)

Pole Vault, 2nd, Abe Field, 12-06

Long Jump, 1st, DJ Sharpe, 20-10

Long Jump, 3rd, Kevin Ngyuen, 19-03.5

Triple Jump, 3rd, Kevin Nguyen, 41-11

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal