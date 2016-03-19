Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

DP’s Spencer Kemmerer Meets Arcadia Standard at Royal Classic

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 19, 2016 | 5:40 p.m.

Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos cleared 6-3 to win the boys high jump and qualify for the Arcadia Invitational at Saturday's Royal Classic track and field meet at San Marcos High.

Kemmerer's win highlighted a good day for the Chargers. Aidan Gilkes swept the boys sprints, winning the 100 in 11.69 and 200 in 23.5, and was the anchor on the first-place 4x100 relay (44.84); the other team members were Jack Landis, David Poindexter and DJ Sharpe. Sharpe won the long jump at 20-10. Hunter Clark took first in the 1600 in 4:30.87.

Sophia Martinez was a double winner for the DP girls, taking the 100 (14.07) and 200 (28.84). Kailey Reardon won the 1600 (5:21.48) and Christina Rice captured the 3200 (11:12.74).

Top Finishers for DP Girls:
100m, 1st, Sophia Martiniez, 14.07
200m, 1st, Sophia Martinez, 28.84
1600m, 1st, Kailey Reardon, 5:21.48
1600m, 5th Natalie Hawins, 5:40.30
3200m, 1st, Christina Rice, 11:12.74
High Jump, 5th, Samantha Vickers, 4-06
Pole Vault, 4th, Carmen Villarruel, 9-06
Frosh/Soph High Jumer Megan Robinson would have placed 2nd in varsity with a jump of 4-10

Top Finishers for DP Boys:
100m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 11.69
200m, 1st, Aidan Gilkes, 23.55
400m, 4th, Nick Killian, 54.77
1600m, 1st, Hunter Clark, 4:30.87
4x100m relay, 1st, Jack Landis, David Poindexter, DJ Sharpe, Aidan Gilkes, 44.84
4x800m relay, 2nd, 8:45.07
Discus, 2nd, Charlie Mehling, 142-08.5
High Jump, 1st, Spencer Kemmerer, 6-03 (Arcadia Qualifier)
Pole Vault, 2nd, Abe Field, 12-06
Long Jump, 1st, DJ Sharpe, 20-10
Long Jump, 3rd, Kevin Ngyuen, 19-03.5
Triple Jump, 3rd, Kevin Nguyen, 41-11

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 