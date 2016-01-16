DP’s Yamasaki Takes 2nd at Santa Ynez Invite

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos sophomore Aidan Yamasaki recorded two pins and major decision on his way to a runner-up finish at the Santa Ynez Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

In the final at 126 pounds, Yamasaki lost a 1-0 battle to defending Channel League champion Marquise Moreno of Buena.

"Aiden has placed in several varsity tournaments this year and has really progressed well this season," assistant coach Anthony Califano said. "He really has a great feel for the sport and seems to get better every time he steps on the mat."

Other place finishers for DP: Kade Uyesaka (8th at 106) Justin Moua (6th, 113), Paul Sigurdson (5th, 145), Joel Garcia (4th, 195).

The Chargers placed 10th as a team.

