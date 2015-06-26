Dr. Adam Harcourt Joins Board of Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

Dr. Adam Harcourt, a board-certified functional neurologist and fourth-generation chiropractor, has joined the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center board.

He was born and raised in central Pennsylvania and received his bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, where he also completed a certificate in the Conceptual Foundations of Medicine.

After exploring several different types of health care, he kept coming back to the "treat the problem not the symptom" outlook.

He completed his graduate work at Life Chiropractic College West, where he earned his doctorate of chiropractic. He graduated cum laude, with honors, and received the highly-coveted Clinical Excellence Award for his graduating class.

He then pursued a three-year post-graduate degree in functional neurology through the Carrick Institute, earning him his Diplomate of the American Board of Chiropractic Neurology (DACNB).

He is also a professor of clinical neurology at the Carrick Institute for Graduate Studies, where he teaches future functional neurologists all over the country.

— Alex Johnson is an administrative assistant for Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.