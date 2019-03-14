Dr. Adrienne Oliver Now on Staff at Animal Medical Clinic

Animal Medical Clinic in Carpinteria has announced the addition of Dr. Adrienne Oliver to its staff. Dr. Oliver brings nearly 10 years of experience in animal medicine to the full-service veterinary clinic.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Oliver on our team,” said clinic owner Dr. Scott Smith. “Her positive energy, compassion and technical skills have made her a good fit here at Animal Medical Clinic. I believe our clients and, of course, our patients will benefit from this new addition to our clinic.”

Dr. Smith purchased Animal Medical Clinic in 1991 and has practiced as its sole veterinarian for 27 years.

Dr. Oliver's professional standards are closely aligned with those of the clinic; she delivers a high level of compassionate care that clients rely upon. Her addition to the staff will expand the clinic’s ability to see clients more readily and improve the clinic’s ability to accommodate emergencies.

An early childhood love of animals and science set Dr. Oliver on her course to becoming a veterinarian. She earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from U.C. Davis in 2010, a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M and a master’s degree in physiology from Cal State-East Bay.

Dr. Oliver's areas of expertise are soft tissue surgery, dentistry and internal medicine.

“Working with such a talented colleague and professional staff in the town that I live in and love is a dream come true,” said Dr. Oliver. “I am looking forward to meeting more furry friends and their owners at Animal Medical Clinic and providing the quality care that every pet deserves.”

Dr. Oliver has been raising a family in Carpinteria while practicing as a veterinarian in Santa Barbara.

Also new to Animal Medical Clinic is Pet Desk, a software program that allows clients to make appointments and manage their pets’ health through a smartphone application. By implementing Pet Desk, the clinic is expanding efficiency and communication with clients through improved technology.

Animal Medical Clinic is in Shepard Place Shops, 1037 Casitas Pass Road. Office hours: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more, visit www.amccarp.com or call 805-684-8665. For after-hours emergencies, call 805-684-9393.

