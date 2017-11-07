Dr. Brittany Bryan Joins Santa Barbara Practice

Dr. Brittany Bryan, an internal medicine physician, is currently accepting new patients. She recently returned to Santa Barbara and has joined Dr. Timothy Rodgers and Dr. Dennis Baker in their Premium Care Internal Medicine practice.

Dr. Bryan was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2013. She completed her internal medicine residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She served as chief medical resident in her last year of residency.

Following her residency, Dr. Bryan completed an additional fellowship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further subspecialty training in internal medicine and primary care.

Following training, Dr. Bryan moved to Boston, and worked three years at Lahey Clinic Primary Care. She represented her office as one of the medical directors for Lahey Health. She went on to work at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles.

Dr. Bryan was an active member of the medical staff of Kaiser Permanente, West Los Angeles, and practiced in Los Angeles for one year before moving to Santa Barbara.

Dr. Bryan is returning to Santa Barbara and said she is eager to take care of the members of the Santa Barbara community. Her professional interests include preventive medicine, women's health, hypertension treatment, osteoporosis, and healthy living.

For more information, contact Premium Care Internal Medicine, 682-3771.

— Karen Spaulding for Premium Care Internal Medicine.