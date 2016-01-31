Dr. Charity Dean Named President of Central Coast Medical Association Board of Directors

The Central Coast Medical Association is pleased to announce Charity Dean, M.D., M.P.H. as president of the 2016 board of directors.

Dean has served on the board since 2012. She has also been active with CCMA’s state affiliate, California Medical Association, where she has worked on policies and legislation that affects physicians and public health.

Besides the Central Coast Medical Association, Dean is a member of the American Medical Association, California Tuberculosis Controllers’ Association and California Conference of Local Health Officers.

She has received numerous awards for her work, including the Gerald E. Bruce Community Service Award from The Ford Family Foundation.

Locally she has served on the board for Pacific Pride, and she has made multiple trips to Africa during her career to provide medical care.

Dean received her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health and Tropic Medicine from Tulane University. She works at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as an attending physician and health officer.

In her role as health officer, Dean oversees all aspects of communicable disease control and outbreak response, while serving as liaison with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

— Dana Goba is the executive director of the Central Coast Medical Association.