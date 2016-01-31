Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Charity Dean Named President of Central Coast Medical Association Board of Directors

By Dana Goba for the Central Coast Medical Association | January 31, 2016 | 11:48 a.m.

Dr. Charity Dean

The Central Coast Medical Association is pleased to announce Charity Dean, M.D., M.P.H. as president of the 2016 board of directors. 

Dean has served on the board since 2012. She has also been active with CCMA’s state affiliate, California Medical Association, where she has worked on policies and legislation that affects physicians and public health.

Besides the Central Coast Medical Association, Dean is a member of the American Medical Association, California Tuberculosis Controllers’ Association and California Conference of Local Health Officers.

She has received numerous awards for her work, including the Gerald E. Bruce Community Service Award from The Ford Family Foundation.

Locally she has served on the board for Pacific Pride, and she has made multiple trips to Africa during her career to provide medical care. 

Dean received her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health and Tropic Medicine from Tulane University. She works at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as an attending physician and health officer.

In her role as health officer, Dean oversees all aspects of communicable disease control and outbreak response, while serving as liaison with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

— Dana Goba is the executive director of the Central Coast Medical Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 