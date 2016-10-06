Dr. Charles E. Piper Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1927-2016

Posted on October 6, 2016 | 5:47 p.m.

Source: Heise Family

Doctor Charles “Charlie” Piper died peacefully in his sleep at Serenity House on Oct. 4, 2016, after a brief illness. He is remembered for his generosity, integrity, love of vegetable gardening, fishing, beekeeping, dogs, and witty humor.

Charlie was born in Pittsburgh, PA., on Dec. 2, 1927. He attended Oakmont public schools, Shady Side Academy and Allegheny College, graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He attended University of Pittsburgh Medical School from 1948-1952 followed by an internship at Allegheny General Hospital. He was admitted to surgical residency at the Mayo Clinic in 1953 through 1956 and also completed a preceptorship at Louisville Children’s Hospital.

Charlie served as a medical officer in the Navy on the USS Burton Island during the Korean War and at San Diego Naval Hospital.

Having experienced the fine weather of Southern California, he said goodbye to Pennsylvania and came to practice general surgery in Santa Barbara with Drs. Ken Jennings and John Rydell at Pueblo Surgical Center.

During his long surgical career, he also practiced with Drs. George Wittenstein, Hewitt Lang and David Kolegraff. He was a fellow in the American College of Surgeons and the Priestley Society.

Charlie served several terms on the Hope School Board of Trustees and was a doctor on the Ranchero Vistadores Ride.

In his retirement years he enjoyed vegetable gardening, ocean fishing, Bonsai and walking his dog “Oso” who really misses him.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 53 years, and his two daughters Cynthia Heise (Brant) of Palos Verdes, Susan Nielsen (Erik) of Santa Barbara and four grandchildren: Keaton, Trevor, Piper and Carley.

A reception celebrating his life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 509 E. Montecito St., Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

— Heise Family