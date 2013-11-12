Dr. Charles Fleck Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1911-2013

Posted on November 12, 2013 | 9:00 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Dr. Charles Fleck Jr. passed away on November 5, 2013, at the age of 101.

He was born in Strasbourg, France, on December 28, 1911. At the age of 16 he came to the United States and lived in Chicago, where he had an uncle who sponsored him. He went to Podiatry Medical School and graduated with honors in 1934, and then moved to Santa Barbara where he opened an office to practice his profession.

In 1938, he met Elizabeth Archbold, a medical secretary at St. Francis Hospital and they were married. In 1942 he was called into the service and was stationed in an American Hospital in Edmonton, Canada. His wife was able to join him, and in 1945 their daughter, Mary Jane, was born. They returned to Santa Barbara, where he practiced his profession and continued to serve his patients until 1984.

He was quite active in golf and later in lawn bowling, and was president of both clubs. He also enjoyed playing bridge, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, having been a Grand Knight in 1938.

Dr. Fleck was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, in 1995. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jane Fleck, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.