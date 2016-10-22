Dr. Dan Secord, Former Santa Barbara Councilman, Dead at 80

Dr. Dan Secord, a longtime Santa Barbara physician who was active politically and served eight years on the Santa Barbara City Council, died early Saturday.

Secord, 80, died at 1:15 a.m. after a difficult battle with bladder cancer, according to Robert Mislang, his son-in-law.

He was in hospice care at home, and was surrounded by family when he died.

Known affectionately around town as “Dr. Dan,” Secord was born Sept. 5, 1936, in a Salvation Army orphanage in Kansas City, Mo., and left home as a teenager.

He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1955 to 1958, then graduated from UC Riverside in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology, and in 1965 from the California College of Medicine.

Secord practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Santa Barbara area from 1969 until 2001, delivering an estimated 6,000 babies in that span.

He served on the City Council from 1998 until 2006, after stints on the city Planning and Harbor commissions. He also was active with Santa Barbara Middle School.

Among his political pursuits, he ran unsuccessfully for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2006 and 2010, both times against Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

His many activities in the community included joining the Santa Barbara Choral Society. He also enjoyed sailing, cycling, running, riding motorcycles and flying his own airplane.

“Dan Secord cared deeply about our city of Santa Barbara,” Mayor Helene Schneider said in a Facebook posting, adding that he was “a good man who loved his family deeply.”

Secord is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Secord; five children, Cindy Secord, Richard Secord, Stephanie Curtis, Lara Mislang and Jenny Secord; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

A reception, with an open mic for “telling Dr Dan Stories,” will immediately follow at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.