Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dr. Dan Secord, Former Santa Barbara Councilman, Dead at 80

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 22, 2016 | 10:11 a.m.

Dr. Dan Secord, a longtime Santa Barbara physician who was active politically and served eight years on the Santa Barbara City Council, died early Saturday.

Dan Secord Click to view larger
Dan Secord

Secord, 80, died at 1:15 a.m. after a difficult battle with bladder cancer, according to Robert Mislang, his son-in-law.

He was in hospice care at home, and was surrounded by family when he died.

Known affectionately around town as “Dr. Dan,” Secord was born Sept. 5, 1936, in a Salvation Army orphanage in Kansas City, Mo., and left home as a teenager.

He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1955 to 1958, then graduated from UC Riverside in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology, and in 1965 from the California College of Medicine.

Secord practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Santa Barbara area from 1969 until 2001, delivering an estimated 6,000 babies in that span.

He served on the City Council from 1998 until 2006, after stints on the city Planning and Harbor commissions. He also was active with Santa Barbara Middle School.

Among his political pursuits, he ran unsuccessfully for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2006 and 2010, both times against Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

His many activities in the community included joining the Santa Barbara Choral Society. He also enjoyed sailing, cycling, running, riding motorcycles and flying his own airplane.

“Dan Secord cared deeply about our city of Santa Barbara,” Mayor Helene Schneider said in a Facebook posting, adding that he was “a good man who loved his family deeply.”

Secord is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Secord; five children, Cindy Secord, Richard Secord, Stephanie Curtis, Lara Mislang and Jenny Secord; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

A reception, with an open mic for “telling Dr Dan Stories,” will immediately follow at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 