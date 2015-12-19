Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
Dr. Daniel Brennan Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year

Dr. Dan Brennan, left, was honored with the Central Coast Medical Association’s Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year award. Dr. Myron Liebhaber presented him with the trophy. (Central Coast Medical Association photo)
By Dana Goba for the Central Coast Medical Association | December 19, 2015 | 12:36 p.m.

The Central Coast Medical Association awarded Dr. Daniel Brennan as the Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Since 2003, the honor has been given annually to a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

Brennan received the award surrounded by his wife, three sons, mother, father, brother, sister and extended family members.

“It is a privilege to care for the kids and families in my hometown,” he said. “I truly enjoy my work and making our community a better, healthier place.

“Being recognized by my colleagues for my efforts means so much to me.”

Dr. Myron Liebhaber, who practices Allergy & Immunology at Sansum Clinic, presented the award and shared the impressive accomplishments of the honoree.

Brennan was in the top 15 percent of his class at Albany Medical College in New York, where he received his medical degree. He went on to do his internship and residency at Cedars-Sinai Pediatrics Department, where he was the Pediatric Resident of the Year.

Following his education, Brennan joined Sansum Clinic as a pediatrician.

Currently, Brennan serves on the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees at Sansum Clinic. He is also co-founder of CHAMP (Childhood Health Awareness Mentoring Program) to combat childhood obesity and the founder of Strive for 95, whose mission is to rebuild our community’s immunity to at least 95 percent, offering protection from vaccine-preventable contagious diseases to all community members.

Brennan was a television medical consultant for Burn Notice and Complications, a WebMD pediatric expert, and a medical manuscript editor.

Practicing a healthy lifestyle, Brennan is an avid runner and cyclist who has competed in marathons and triathlons. In addition, he shares his passion by coaching local youth soccer and baseball teams and serving on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, AYSO Region 122 and Dos Pueblos Little League.

Brennan will add this honor to his numerous awards, which includes SBParent.com’s Pediatrician of the Year, Santa Barbara News-Press Readers’ Choice Awards for Pediatrician of the Year, Santa Barbara County Breastfeeding Coalition’s Annual Doctor of the Year Award, and Sport Volunteer of the Month for Presidio Sports.

The mission of the Central Coast Medical Association is to protect and improve public health, advocate for the profession, participate in and support the California Medical Association, and foster collegiality.

The 600-physician member organization, which promotes quality health care in the community and provides a countywide referral service for the public, includes physicians of all specialties throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Click here for more information about the Central Coast Medical Association, or call 805.683.5333.

— Dana Goba is executive director of the Central Coast Medical Association.

