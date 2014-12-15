Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Denise Pope to Discuss ‘The Well-Balanced Student’ in Talk at Laguna Blanca School

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | December 15, 2014 | 1:07 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to welcome special speaker Dr. Denise Pope, Ph.D., who leads the organization Challenge Success at the Stanford Graduate School of Education.

Denise Pope
She will speak to parents at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16 about  “The Well-Balanced Student,” revealing the new trends in the role of homework and project-based learning. This event is free and open to the public and will take place on the school’s Hope Ranch campus in the Spaulding Auditorium.

Dr. Pope is a senior lecturer at the Stanford University School of Education and author of the award-winning book Doing School: How We Are Creating a Generation of Stressed Out, Materialistic, and Miseducated Students. A three-time recipient of the Stanford University School of Education Outstanding Teacher and Mentor Award, Dr. Pope lectures nationally and has been featured on CNN, World News Tonight, the Today show and NPR.

The Presentation: “The Well-Balanced Student”

Today’s high-pressure, fast-paced culture can interfere with healthy child development. When we are too focused on test scores, performance, and grades, we may deny children and teenagers the time and energy they need to effectively tackle the demanding work of growing up. This workshop examines the tensions that can occur between students, parents, and educators over issues such as homework, grades and the culture of competition. We’ll offer parents research-based strategies to create healthier home and school environments.

In this presentation, you will learn:

• How students today are coping — or not — with the academic pressures they face

• Ways you can reduce academic stress without sacrificing achievement or engagement in school

• Strategies to increase resilience, creativity and well-being for your child

Target Audience

Parents of children in grades pre-kindergarten through high school.

More About the Speaker

For the past 14 years, Pope has specialized in student engagement, curriculum studies, qualitative research methods and service learning. Challenge Success is an expanded version of the SOS: Stressed-Out Students project that Dr. Pope founded and directed from 2003-08. She lectures nationally on parenting techniques and pedagogical strategies to increase student health, engagement with learning, and integrity. Her book, Doing School: How We Are Creating a Generation of Stressed Out, Materialistic, and Miseducated Students (Yale University Press, 2001), was awarded Notable Book in Education by the American School Board Journal, 2001.

Dr. Pope is a three-time recipient of the Stanford University School of Education Outstanding Teacher and Mentor Award, and was recently honored with the 2012 Education Professor of the Year "Educators' Voice Award" from the Academy of Education Arts and Sciences. Prior to teaching at Stanford, Dr. Pope taught high school English in Fremont and college composition and rhetoric courses at Santa Clara University.

She lives in Los Altos with her husband and three children.

About Challenge Success

Responding to an increase in academic and emotional problems among kids in the United States, psychologists, educators, physicians, and public health and policy experts in child and adolescent well-being convened at Stanford University in July 2007 to envision a coordinated approach to helping schools, parents, and families develop alternative success models to align with research on healthy child development.

In response to this meeting, Madeline Levine, Ph.D., Jim Lobdell, M.A., and Pope founded Challenge Success, an expansion of the highly successful SOS (Stressed-Out Students) Project at Stanford University. Utilizing the resources of a prominent advisory board of interdisciplinary experts, the co-founders created a research-based organization that develops refreshingly practical curriculum, conferences and other programs for parents, schools, and kids looking for a healthier and more effective path to success in the 21st century. Challenge Success has become a trusted “voice of reason” for parents and educators and has received significant media attention and tremendous public and private support. Each of the founders lectures nationally and internationally on parenting techniques, child development, school reform and strategies to increase well-being, engagement and integrity.

Our staff and coaches work closely with each school, family and community to bring them the tools they need to make lasting, positive change for kids.

For more information, contact Marie Gensler at 805.687.1752 x308.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

