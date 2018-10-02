Dr. Duncan Turner Marks 40 Years in Practice in Santa Barbara

After training at London University and Colorado University, Dr. Duncan Turner arrived in Santa Barbara in November 1978, and has been an integral part of the women’s health climate.

Whether delivering babies (more than 3,000) or demanding the quality of care for women in Santa Barbara rise to match the quality of care available to men, and be the best care possible, he’s been a man on a mission.

Dr. Turner is responsible for the following changes in women’s medical care:

» Introduced sibling visitation in the Postpartum Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH), 1979.

» Spearheaded the development of neonatology program for high-risk newborns and NICU at Cottage Hospital, 1987.

» Pivotally involved with development of the perinatology program for high-risk pregnancies, 1990.

» In 1987 introduced operative gynecological laparoscopic surgery to SBCH and in 1991 performed the first laparoscopic hysterectomy there.

» Was instrumental in developing laparoscopic surgery devices which changed the industry, 1994-present.

» Taught and demonstrated gynecological laparoscopic surgery internationally and in the Surgical Residency Program at Cottage Hospital, 1990s.

» Was a pioneer in robotic surgery working with Computer Motion, a local company, beginning in 1994.

» Was the first physician to introduce nurse midwifery to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in mid 1990s; encouraging autonomous midwifery.

“As my patients and I have aged, so has my practice,” said Dr. Turner. “In the last 15 years my focus naturally evolved to the full spectrum of women’s health.”

Hence the formation of Turner Medical Arts for Restorative Medicine and Aesthetics for women of all ages. Along with Sara Joseph NP and Sarah Green PA, they are transitioning women through the stages of their lives, after pregnancies, perimenopause and menopause.

“I have always had a continuous drive to stay ahead,” said Dr. Turner. “The women’s health industry has changed drastically in my time, and it’s a privilege to be able to deliver the best care and state of the art technology to help and empower women to enhance the quality of their life.”

