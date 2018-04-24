Dr. Edward Keller to Discuss ‘History and Future of Goleta Beach’ at Surfrider Foundation Mixer

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will welcome Dr. Edward Keller to its free, open to the public bimonthly mixer this Thursday, June 20.

The talk, titled “History and Future of Goleta Beach: Armoring and Coastal Science,” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro County Park, 2981 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Pizza and refreshments will be served.

Keller is a professor of Earth science and environmental studies at UC Santa Barbara, where he has been a member of the faculty since 1976. He is one of the foremost experts on tectonic geomorphology, the study of processes that create, among other things, the wave-cut terraces of the Pacific coast.

The author of several widely used textbooks on environmental geology, tectonic geomorphology and environmental science with more than 20 years of experience in public service and consulting on a variety of subjects, including erosion, coastal processes and landscape history, Keller’s timely discussion of the history of Goleta Beach and its present erosion problems, the options science offers for dealing with these problems, and his views on how we can plan and implement a solution that will reflect our values, should offer spirited discussion!

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than 50,000 members and 90 chapters worldwide.

The Santa Barbara chapter, founded in 1992, is a local, all-volunteer ocean and watershed environmental group, comprised of surfers and non-surfers alike, working on public access issues, beach cleanups, school outreach programs, and protecting the beaches, water quality and open spaces that all Santa Barbarans love.

— Matt Wallace is an Executive Committee member for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.