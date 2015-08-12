Dr. George Edward Scott of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on August 12, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

Source: Scott Family

Dr. George Edward Scott passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2015, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Alice, family and friends.

Born December 4, 1928, George will be forever endeared by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He showed us how to live with his positive nature, kindness, generosity, respect for others, love of family and friends, and his never-ending humor.

He was a true Southern gentleman with a wonderful smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was a natural teacher who loved to share his knowledge. His strong family values were apparent in his passion for the Scott Family Reunions.

George was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Alfred Witherspoon Scott and Jane Shields Sams, and raised in Athens along with his older brothers, Alfred and Richard.

His favorite childhood memories evolve around his experience as a camper and counselor at Dixie Camp for Boys in the Georgia mountains. It is there where many of George’s values and morals in life were conceived.

George started college at age 15, graduated with an honorary BS degree in Chemistry, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Georgia and earned his MD degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and medical residency at Philadelphia General Hospital and his fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Chicago.

He served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve in the Korean War, during which he served in a MASH unit in Okinawa, Japan, where he met his future wife, Alice Murray.

George practiced Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine for 33 years at Sansum Medical Clinic. He was associated with numerous professional societies and served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Sansum Medical Research Foundation and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as board chairman of Sansum Medical Clinic and Chief of Medical Staff at Cottage Hospital.

George’s hobbies included tennis, handball, skiing, bridge and his GMC motorhome.

He is survived by Alice, his wife of 58 years, and their children Robert, his wife, Colleen, and their sons, Corey, Zachary and Ryan; David, his wife, Sheri, and their children, Kevin, Lisa (fiancé Brian) and Melissa; Bill, and his wife, Janice; and Jane, and her daughters, Lauren and Kristen.

George is also survived by his brother, Alfred, and wife Emily, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Richard, and sister-in-law, Maro.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. August 22, 2015, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sansum Medical Clinic, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care or All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.