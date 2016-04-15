Dr. Gregory A. Dahlen of Santa Barbara, 1919-2016

Posted on April 15, 2016 | 12:38 p.m.

Source: Tricia Dixon

Dr. Gregory A. Dahlen passed away Jan. 15, 2016, just six weeks after the death of his beloved partner, Nan Burns. Born July 23, 1919, Greg was 96 years old.

Greg completed his medical degree at Bowman Grey School of Medicine at Wake Forest University in 1944 and interned at Norfolk Naval Hospital.

He was then sent to Pearl Harbor and was assigned to fleet tanker USS Mattaponi as lieutenant junior grade medical officer. Greg was very proud of his Navy service and continued to be involved as part of the Santa Barbara Navy League.

Greg moved to Santa Barbara in 1957, becoming a well-known and well-respected surgeon, first at St Francis Hospital, then at Cottage Hospital for 30 years. (He would say, “I was at Cottage when it was still a cottage.”) He even helped found Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital in 1971.

Greg and Nan were very active in the community. Greg served on the board of the Santa Barbara Symphony, was involved in the Opera and supported many of the theater and music arts programs in town.

The couple could be seen at many important social events and enjoyed time with friends at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and at La Cumbre Country Club. Travel with friends and family was a favorite pastime, and they made new friends wherever they went.

Greg was a dear, loving man and will be sorely missed by Nan’s children, Patricia Dixon, Van Bivans and Bruce Bivans, their families and many, many friends.

Donations of remembrance can be sent to the Santa Barbara Symphony, 1300 State St, Suite 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.