Dr. Jeffrey Fried: On World Sepsis Day, a Call for Much-Needed Research Funding

Today, Sept. 13, has been designated as World Sepsis Day. You probably know little or nothing about sepsis, but it is more common and more deadly than diseases you hear about regularly.

Sepsis, the body’s response to severe infections, kills more people than breast cancer, prostate cancer and HIV/AIDS combined. It is the most common cause of hospital death in the United States, ahead of both myocardial infarction (heart attacks) and stroke.

When people speak of death due to overwhelming infection, they are generally referring to severe sepsis, and septic shock, both of which have high mortality rates. Between 2000 and 2007, the incidence of sepsis in the United States increased by 10 percent each year. Despite advances in sepsis management, which have improved the chances of surviving this disease, the increasing number of people developing sepsis has caused more people to die than ever before.

Pneumonia, urinary tract infections, abscesses, meningitis and perforated bowel are just a few examples of infections that lead to sepsis. But other severe and deadly infections we hear about in the news, such as the ebola virus, influenza, toxic shock, MRSA, “superbugs” and “flesh-eating bacteria” are also forms of sepsis. Due to the many causes of sepsis, it has many different manifestations and presentations. It is a great mimic of other medical conditions, and thus can be difficult to diagnose, often leading to delays in treatment.

We know that early recognition and rapid and appropriate treatment of sepsis saves lives. For example, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a sepsis protocol begun in 2005 reduced the mortality of septic shock, the most deadly manifestation of sepsis, from 43 percent in 2005 to currently 18 percent. This striking improvement in mortality was accomplished not with new antibiotics, or new equipment, but by continually improving and standardizing the processes of how we care for these patients. This was all done at a nominal cost — in the tens of thousands, not millions of dollars.

Unfortunately, while these protocols save lives, they are not yet the standard of care at most hospitals in the United States. Additionally, while the improvements in outcome have been dramatic, hospitals using them the longest, such as ours, have reached a plateau in terms of improving outcome. We have grabbed the “low hanging fruit,” and further reductions in mortality will likely come at a much higher cost. We need simple rapid tests to identify sepsis quickly and accurately in our hospitals and clinics. We need better treatments, including new classes of antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals, as well as agents to reverse the body’s often overwhelming and deadly response to these infections, which we call sepsis.

Our health care system spends $30 billion treating sepsis and pneumonia in our hospitals, more than twice the second-place condition — osteoarthritis. In addition to the financial cost, a recent study suggests that in spite of accounting for only 10 percent of hospital admissions, as many as half of all deaths in our hospitals are due to sepsis. Nevertheless, while sepsis places an extraordinary burden on our society in terms of loss of life, productivity and financial cost, we spend very little on sepsis research. In fact, the entire 2013 NIH budget allocated to sepsis research was only $88 million, or less than three-tenths of 1 percent of the NIH research budget. We are thus spending only $458 per death for sepsis, while we are spending $20,000 per breast cancer death. This is in no way meant to belittle the need or importance of research for breast cancer or other diseases. I am trying to point out the completely inadequate investment in sepsis research.

Why is so little devoted to sepsis research? Likely, because there is no real sepsis “constituency.” Sepsis is not a chronic illness like many other diseases. While everyone knows someone living with cancer or heart disease or stroke, once successfully treated, sepsis resolves and generally does not lead to chronic illness. Nevertheless, it is now recognized that some survivors do develop persistent physical, psychological or cognitive deficits due to sepsis, but patients and their physicians generally do not make this connection.

People who survive sepsis usually think of surviving an illness from pneumonia or some other specific infection, without recognizing that this was actually a form of sepsis. This "recognition gap" keeps these patients and their friends and families from forming a coalition of advocates. Consequently, in addition to a lack of federal research dollars, private funding for sepsis is miniscule. Without a constituency of chronic patients, there are almost no private sepsis organizations, and the ones that exist are small and receive relatively little financial support from the public.

Thus, while we commemorate World Sepsis Day and celebrate our significant successes in improving our outcomes in treating septic patients, we need to consider prioritizing our government and charitable funding toward increasing sepsis awareness, education and research. For further information, readers should see SepsisAlliance.org.

— Dr. Jeffrey Fried is pulmonary and critical care specialist at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The opinions expressed are his own.