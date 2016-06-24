Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Jeffrey Levenson Joins SEE International’s Board of Directors

By Stephen Bunnell for SEE International | June 24, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

SEE International is honored to welcome Jeffrey Levenson, M.D., to its board of directors.

Levenson is a board-certified ophthalmologist and medical director of Levenson Eye Associates in Jacksonville, Fla. He has an extensive history of volunteering with SEE, joining the organization in 2009.

Levenson became interested in volunteering his time and skills as an eye surgeon after undergoing cataract removal surgery himself.

As is the case with over 98 percent  of cataract surgeries, Levenson’s was successful. What surprised him, however, was how strongly having his eyesight totally restored would affect him.

“My cataract patients had always told me after they removed their eye patches how the world looked brighter, colors looked truer, how much more beautiful everything looked,” he remembers. “Now I really knew what they meant.”

The emotional impact he felt was overwhelming; the work he did for a living felt much more important. It also fostered in him a broader sense of responsibility towards others suffering from blindness.

Since joining SEE, he has traveled to several clinic locations in Peru, El Salvador and Mexico, providing free eye exams and sight-restoring surgeries to those who would otherwise not have access to proper vision care.

In addition to serving on the SEE board of directors, Levenson is a member of several local and national medical societies and is an associate clinical instructor of ophthalmology with the University of Florida.

He has served as chief of the section of ophthalmology of Baptist Medical Center and is active with several charitable medical organizations including Volunteers in Medicine, Vision is Priceless and We Care Jacksonville.

For over 20 years, he has coordinated the Gift of Sight program in Jacksonville, which provides free cataract surgery to blind and medically indigent patients.

Levenson received his bachelor’s degree in biology with honors from Princeton University. He received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Levenson served his residency training in ophthalmology at Emory University, where he also served as chief resident.

He currently lives in Jacksonville with his wife, Ilene. When not restoring sight, he enjoys traveling, running, mountain biking and other outdoors activities.

Stephen Bunnell is the coordinator of analytics and communications at SEE International.

