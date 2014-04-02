Dr. Joseph Zimmerman of Santa Barbara, 1932-2014

Posted on April 2, 2014 | 9:07 a.m.

Dr. Joseph Zimmerman of Santa Barbara, beloved father, grandfather and friend to all in need, passed away in the early morning hours of March 27, 2014. He was 81.

He had a brilliant mind, a funny streak and an open heart to those in need.

He was born in New York City on April 22, 1932.

He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Brooklyn College and then on to a fellowship at Iowa State University.

A chemist and psychopharmachologist, he earned his Ph.D., working at Walter Reed Army hospital in conjunction with the University of Maryland. Joe was a full professor of psychology at Indiana University for many years. In time, Joe became an outstanding and well-published scientist in behavioral research.

In later years, when he worked with patients as a licensed clinical psychologist, it was regardless of their ability to pay. He was authentic and always true to himself.

Joe will be sorely missed by son Eric, daughter Alyson, grandchildren Joshua, Noa, Michaela and Kai, daughter-in-law Laurie, son-in-law John and all who were fortunate to know him.

