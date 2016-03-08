Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Kim Grafton Joins UCP WORK, Inc.’s Board of Directors

By Eryn M. Eckert for UCP WORK, Inc | March 8, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.

Kim Grafton

UCP WORK, Inc. recently welcomed Dr. Kim Grafton as a new board member.

Grafton brings with her years of experience in the medical field. She is currently a surgical oncologist with her own private practice specializing in diseases of the breast and melanoma.

Originally from San Francisco, Grafton moved to Atlanta and New Hampshire for work before moving to Santa Barbara in 2006 when she began her private practice.

Grafton received her undergraduate degrees in biology and music from UC Berkeley and attended University of Southern California for medical school. She completed her surgical residency at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Grafton is married to Scott, a neurologist and UC Santa Barbara professor, and has two children, who are attending college.

In addition to Dr. Grafton, UCP WORK, Inc.’s other board members include Chairperson Gary Clancy, Secretary Joe Salcedo, Treasurer Ned Emerson, Judy Corliss, Jeffrey Cowen, David Fainer, Jr., Richard Rosin, Julie Sorenson, Cynthia Steffen, Dave Wesolowski and Phil Womble.

UCP WORK, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is dedicated to providing services to residents of the Tri-Counties with mental and/or physical disabilities so that they may live and work independently as contributing citizens within the community of their choice.

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.

For more information, please visit www.ucpworkinc.org.

— Eryn M. Eckert is the director of community integration at UCP WORK, Inc.

