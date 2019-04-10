Pixel Tracker

Dr. Margaret Dodds Joins Board of Carpinteria Children’s Project

By Maria Chesley for Carpinteria Children’s Project | April 10, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Carpinteria Children's Project newest board member is Dr. Margaret “Peggy” Dodds, who has worked as a pediatrician at the Carpinteria Health Care Center for eight years.

Dr. Dodds joined the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in 2005 and has worked at the Lompoc, Santa Maria and Carpinteria health care centers. She has also worked at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

She joins board members C. Michael Cooney, Michelle Perry, Jon Clark, Marisol Alarcon, Nancy Swanson, Dave Durflinger, Marybeth Carty and Diana Rigby.

Dr. Dodds completed medical school at the University of Colorado and her residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics.

Seeking to fill the need for mental health services for her patients, she began flying to Carpinteria once a month to get a masters in counseling psychology. She now lives in Carpinteria with and her husband Marty Walker.

Dr. Dodds has a special interest in parent education and behavior issues. She has been a critical partner in the recently launched Carpinteria Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resilience Project (CARP).

The partnership works to identify and support parents and children who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). ACES can affect immediate- and long-term health outcomes.

Visiting nurses from Maternal Child Adolescent Health of the Public Health Department and pediatricians, including Dr. Dodds at the Carpinteria Health Care Clinic, screen children up to 24 months old and parents.

If screening reveals risk factors, the parent is given the opportunity to engage in interventions, family coaching, and referrals for additional services at Carpinteria Children’s Project Family Resource Center.

Carpinteria Children’s Project provides early childhood education to infants through kindergarteners and offers connections to parent classes, counseling, nutrition support, and medical access through the Family Resource Center.

— Maria Chesley for Carpinteria Children’s Project.

 

