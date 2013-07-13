Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 13, 2013 | 7:55 a.m.

Dr. Mark M. Toscher of Santa Barbara, 1950-2013

Source: Toscher Family

Dr. Mark Mitchell Toscher, 62, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Saturday, July 6, 2013, after battling lung cancer.

Dr. Mark Toscher
Dr. Mark Toscher was head of audiology at Sansum Clinic of Santa Barbara.

Mark was born August 5, 1950, to Geraldine and Abe Toscher in New York, New York. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Toscher; his children, Loren and Allyson Toscher; his brother, Steven Toscher; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Abraham Toscher, and his nephew, Andrew Toscher.

Mark had called Santa Barbara his home for the last 35 years and has been a highly regarded member of the Jewish community at Congregation B’nai B’rith, as well as a leader in his profession as the head of audiology at Sansum Clinic of Santa Barbara.

Whether he was playing tennis or the stock market, spending time with his family or telling a bad joke, Mark always had a passion for life. His energy and his optimism will be forever missed.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara or to Congregation B’nai B’rith.

A service was held July 9 at Congregation B’nai B’rith. McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary handled the arrangements.

 

