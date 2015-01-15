Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Graduate Institute Hosting Discussion, Reception to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Erik Davis for Pacifica Graduate Institute | January 15, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is proud to host a lecture and panel discussion honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at Pacifica’s Ladera Lane Campus, 801 Ladera Lane in Montecito.

The free event, which is open to the public, is co-sponsored by Pacifica’s Alumni Association and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

Distinguished panelists include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Jennifer Selig, Ph.D., core faculty member at Pacifica Graduate Institute, will begin with a lecture titled "Martin Luther King, Jr.: Creative Maladjustment and the Beloved Community."

“Dr. King challenged psychology’s emphasis on the well-adjusted personality and called for citizens to be creatively maladjusted to the social sins befalling their times,” Selig said.

This special event explores creative maladjustment in three sessions. First, Dr. Selig, a King scholar, will invoke Dr. King’s challenge and contextualize it for our time. Second an esteemed panel of psychologists and activist citizens will share their own experiences of maladjustment and the creative ways they have responded. Finally, participants in the event will be asked to think about the issues they are particularly maladjusted to, and how they might take a day on instead of a day off in order to celebrate King’s legacy and rise to King’s challenge.

Additional panelists include Thyonne Gordon, Board of Trustees at Pacifica Graduate Institute, Willow Young, chair of Pacifica’s Counseling Psychology Program, Dr. Wallace Sheperd Jr., pastor at Santa Barbara’s Second Baptist Church, Aaron Jones, assistant director for community affairs, UCSB Student Services, moderator Jennifer Selig; and Bernardo Nante, professor of philosophy of religion at the Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires.

A community discussion will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. The panel discussion and reception are part of Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Associations Coming Home gathering, where over 150 Pacifica alumni have gathered to kick off the institute’s 40th year celebration.

— Erik Davis is the senior marketing director for Pacifica Graduate Institute.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 