Pacifica Graduate Institute Hosting Discussion, Reception to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is proud to host a lecture and panel discussion honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 18 at Pacifica’s Ladera Lane Campus, 801 Ladera Lane in Montecito.

The free event, which is open to the public, is co-sponsored by Pacifica’s Alumni Association and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

Distinguished panelists include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and California state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Jennifer Selig, Ph.D., core faculty member at Pacifica Graduate Institute, will begin with a lecture titled "Martin Luther King, Jr.: Creative Maladjustment and the Beloved Community."

“Dr. King challenged psychology’s emphasis on the well-adjusted personality and called for citizens to be creatively maladjusted to the social sins befalling their times,” Selig said.

This special event explores creative maladjustment in three sessions. First, Dr. Selig, a King scholar, will invoke Dr. King’s challenge and contextualize it for our time. Second an esteemed panel of psychologists and activist citizens will share their own experiences of maladjustment and the creative ways they have responded. Finally, participants in the event will be asked to think about the issues they are particularly maladjusted to, and how they might take a day on instead of a day off in order to celebrate King’s legacy and rise to King’s challenge.

Additional panelists include Thyonne Gordon, Board of Trustees at Pacifica Graduate Institute, Willow Young, chair of Pacifica’s Counseling Psychology Program, Dr. Wallace Sheperd Jr., pastor at Santa Barbara’s Second Baptist Church, Aaron Jones, assistant director for community affairs, UCSB Student Services, moderator Jennifer Selig; and Bernardo Nante, professor of philosophy of religion at the Universidad del Salvador in Buenos Aires.

A community discussion will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. The panel discussion and reception are part of Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Alumni Associations Coming Home gathering, where over 150 Pacifica alumni have gathered to kick off the institute’s 40th year celebration.

— Erik Davis is the senior marketing director for Pacifica Graduate Institute.