Dr. Michael Fisher at Chaucer’s to Discuss Book ‘Surviving Kidney Disease’

By Leslee Goodman for Dr. Michael Fisher | June 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Dr. Michael Fisher
“Some 31 million Americans suffer from some form of progressive kidney disease, which will kill more Americans annually than breast or prostate cancer,” said Dr. Michael Fisher, Cottage Hospital’s co-medical director of acute dialysis since 1984.

“Yet, while most Americans are aware of the risks of breast and prostate cancer, few are aware of kidney disease, despite being at elevated risk for it,” he said

Dr. Fisher is on a mission to change that. His recent book, Surviving Kidney Disease: True Stories of Love, Courage, Hope, and Heroism, outlines the causes, consequences, treatment options, and prevention strategies for kidney disease.

The book also shares stories of patients who have successfully battled End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Dr. Fisher will sign copies of his book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State St., in Loreto Plaza.

Dr. Fisher is the medical force behind the Eastside Diabetes Prevention Initiative at Franklin Elementary School and Community Service Center.

The program is dedicated to educating kids and their parents about the risks of childhood obesity, type two diabetes, and kidney disease through the efforts of dedicated pre-med students from Santa Barbara City College, teachers, families, and local healthcare professionals.

By spreading awareness about health and helping families implement the teachings into daily life the program hopes to dramatically lower the prevalence of type 2 diabetes as well as childhood obesity in our community.

“Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease, and diabetes of course is very responsive to diet,” Dr. Fisher said. “Yet instead of taking dietary steps to prevent diabetes, Americans are headed in the opposite direction.

"The No. 1 risk factor for diabetes is obesity, and a full 40 percent of Americans is now classified as obese.”

Stress is another factor that takes a toll on our kidneys, he said. “Chronic stress, now experienced in our society in epidemic proportions, can weaken the immune system over time, unmask latent diabetes and worsen hypertension, all leading to kidney disease and even kidney failure.

"Then patients have to submit to dialysis, or wait for a suitable kidney donation. That in itself can be debilitating — knowing that one’s life is beyond one’s control, dependent upon the generosity of a donor who might even be a stranger.”

Yet, Dr. Fisher's book points out that kidney disease is treatable and, in many cases, preventable. In addition to offering a primer on preventing and dealing with kidney disease, he tells the stories of people who overcame various kidney ailments that at the time appeared insurmountable.

Their stories, he said, “are a metaphor for how the human spirit can soar when disaster of any type appears, whether it’s cancer, loss of a spouse or child, divorce — or catastrophic floods and wildfires, as our community has recently experienced," he said.

"When there is hope and love, people have the capacity to rise above even the most daunting situations,” he said.
 
Lori Hartwell, founder and president of the Renal Support Network, said of the book: “From his own serious illness, Dr. Michael Fisher emerged an inspiring communicator whose passion for patient care far exceeds the norm.

"This book captures not only the hope, grit and courage it takes to overcome kidney disease, but illuminates a path to prevention and wellness that can help forestall or prevent a range of infirmities. I strongly recommend it for patients and caregivers alike.”
 
For more information, visit http://michaelfishermd.com/.

