Dr. Michael G. Sarr Visits Sansum Clinic for Surgical Academic Week

Sansum Clinic’s Visiting Professor of Surgery Dr. Michael Sarr (second from left) pictured with Dr. Gregory Greaney, Dr. Ron Latimer and Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff. Click to view larger
By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | March 21, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Dr. Michael G. Sarr was the fifth nationally recognized Visiting Professor of Surgery presented by Sansum Clinic at Surgical Academic Week March 7-11, 2016.

Sarr followed four previous Visiting Professors: Dr. John L. Cameron (Johns Hopkins) 2012, Dr. Hiram C. Polk Jr. (University of Louisville) 2013, Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag (UC Davis School of Medicine) 2014 and Dr. Keith D. Lillemoe (Massachusetts General Hospital) 2015.

Sansum Clinic’s Visiting Professor of Surgery program provides expert educational seminars for practicing Santa Barbara surgeons and physicians.

More importantly, it allows surgical residents in training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital the chance to interact daily with the icons, leaders and outstanding teachers of the art of surgery.  

This unique educational program advances the level of surgical care available in Santa Barbara and is made possible by generous support from the title sponsor, Cottage Health and grateful patients, medical groups, individual community surgeons and physicians and corporate donors.  

Sarr received his undergraduate training at Colgate University and his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, finishing in 1976.

He completed an NIH research fellowship at the Mayo Clinic for two years and a further postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital before joining the staff at the Mayo Clinic in 1985. 

Sarr had a research laboratory funded by the NIH for 27 years with numerous basic science publications on gastrointestinal motility and intestinal absorption. He is one of the two editors-in-chief of the journal Surgery and serves on the editorial boards of several other surgical journals.

He is a director of the American Board of Surgery and is a member of numerous national and international surgical societies, having held leadership positions in the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, Society of Clinical Surgery, Minnesota Surgical Society and the International Society of Surgery.  

His clinical interests include bariatric surgery, abdominal wall hernias and pancreatic surgery.

Sarr presented a free public lecture at Sansum Clinic March 10 that recounted how a bullet hole in the stomach revolutionized medicine titled “A French Canadian Fur Trapper, Mackinac Island, An Errant Musket Shot and Your Stomach!”

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at their 23 patient care facilities between Carpinteria and Santa Maria.

Liz Baker is a marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.

 

