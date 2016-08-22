Dr. Nancy O’Reilly and Daughter to Lead Femininity Awakening Seminar

Well-Being

Mothers and daughters don’t always agree, but on Aug. 25, a powerful Santa Barbara mother-daughter duo will share their life-changing insights.

Their personal experiences have taught them that identifying their internal blocks and irrational beliefs enables a person to clear negative karmic energy and create loving, supporting relationships.

Transformational and spiritual coach Ragan O’Reilly Thomson will show how to identify blocks created for the ego such as fears, needy energy and judgment that make it difficult to awaken the divine feminine within.

“A culture that demeans the feminine makes it hard for women to love themselves,” she says.

Her work helps people find their ideal mate, empowers women to have joyful pregnancies and helps end the struggle with eating disorders.

Clinical psychologist and international philanthropist Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly is a trailblazer for women empowerment.

She will show how women can harness their innate feminine power, take control of their personal story, reject the old oppressive model of “power over” and claim the “power to” accomplish significant goals with others.

“We owe it to our foremothers to keep women — and the world — moving forward,” she says.

Founder of the 501(c)(3) Women Connect4Good, Inc., Dr. O’Reilly urges women to support each other to create a better world.

The O’Reillys’ seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, in the Fiesta Room of The Fess Parker in downtown Santa Barbara.

This event, which includes a hosted wine and cheese reception, is $20 at the door. RSVPs may be emailed to [email protected] or texted to 805.453.7281.

— Melissa Miller Young is the social media coordinator for Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly.