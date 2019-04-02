Dr. Patricia Auchard is New Medical Director at CenCal Health

CenCal Health, the publicly sponsored health plan for Medi-Cal in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has announced that pediatrics specialist Dr. Patricia Auchard has joined its organization as CenCal Health medical director.

Reporting to Dr. Takashi Michael Wada, chief medical officer at CenCal Health, Dr. Auchard will be working on expanded benefits for behavioral health treatment, trauma and developmental screening as well as palliative care for the pediatric population.

Dr. Auchard obtained her bachelor’s degree at Harvard, and went on to complete her medical degree at UCLA. She completed her specialty in pediatrics at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Patty,” as she is known, is committed to health advocacy and education, especially with vulnerable populations. She has previously served on the California Breastfeeding Coalition, as a member, and as chairperson.

She also is focused on inter-agency collaboration, especially identifying gaps and removing barriers to care for children ages 0-21 with special health care needs

Before coming to CenCal Health, Dr. Auchard was a medical director at Gold Coast Health Plan in Ventura County, and held the post of medical director of Children’s Medical Services and Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health for Ventura County Public Health.

“CenCal Health has given me the opportunity to serve the Santa Barbara community and I am looking forward to learning about the San Luis Obispo community,” Dr. Auchard said.

“I am tapping into an area of expertise and great passion here as I am assisting the CenCal Health team to further explore how behavioral health treatment expansion can benefit our members,” she said.

Dr. Auchard was born in California and is bilingual and bi-cultural. She is featured in two just-completed, member-focused CenCal Health videos in Spanish and English on HPV vaccine compliance.

Her professional special interests include helping children with developmental delay and/or special medical needs, individuals with developmental disabilities, and mental health and wellness.

For more information, visit cencalhealth.org.

— Sheri Mobley for CenCal Health.