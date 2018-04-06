Dr. Peter Rupert to Lead Seminar for Santa Barbara Human Resources Association

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association has announced that Dr. Peter Rupert will be leading its April 15 seminar, “Economic Outlook: Findings & Factors That Affect the HR Profession.”

Dr. Rupert has an extensive background in economics and finance, and is chairman of the Department of Economics at UC Santa Barbara. He is also executive director of the Economic Forecast Project, a role he has held since August 2010.

Rupert will be drawing on this history during April’s seminar in order to educate attendees on economic trends and factors that are likely to affect business and hiring practices for local organizations. The event will have an emphasis on recruitment and compensation, while also touching on the challenges of the long-term unemployed.

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and its sponsors offer educational seminars on a monthly basis. Each monthly seminar covers a different topic relevant to the human resources profession, with particular attention to employment law, leadership, public speaking and employee engagement.

Instructions on registering for this event or future events are available online by clicking here. For more information, please email [email protected].