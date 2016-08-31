Dr. Reggie Edgerton to Present ‘Smart Spinal Cords’ at Rehabilitaion Empowerment Event

If an injured spinal cord can’t get a signal to the brain, is walking still possible? Dr. V. Reggie Edgerton, Ph.D., said yes before anyone would believe it.

His years of research have led to a remarkable discovery: The spinal cord, much like the brain, can learn.

In his research, people who had been completely paralyzed were able to move their legs voluntarily after receiving a new noninvasive procedure that stimulates the spinal cord. A severed spinal cord was able to detect sensory information and send out signals to control movement.

Building on this research opens new treatment possibilities for people living with paralysis.

Edgerton will speak at the 2016 Empowerment Through Medical Rehabilitation event Sept. 26, hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. He will share information about what his discoveries mean for patients and for scientists.

Edgerton is currently the director of the Neuromuscular Research Laboratory and a distinguished professor of the Departments of Integrative Biology and Physiology, Neurobiology and Neurosurgery at UCLA, where he has been teaching and conducting research for more than 40 years.

Empowerment through Medical Rehabilitation, an educational series, seeks to share important information with the community about current topics and research and to advance the understanding of medical rehabilitation.

Edgerton’s talk, “Smart Spinal Cords: Learning to Move Again,” will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara. The cost to attend is $25 or $15 for students.

Following the presentation will be a dinner and panel discussion from 7:30-9:30 p.m. for $250.

For more information or to become a sponsor, visit www.cottagehealth.org/empowerment2016.

or call 805.569.8999 x82143.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.