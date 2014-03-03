Dr. Richard Magenheimer of Santa Barbara, 1934-2014

Posted on March 3, 2014 | 1:36 p.m.

Source: Pam Magenheimer

My dearest husband, "Dad," "Daddy," "Papa," brother, friend and colleague, Richard John Magenheimer, passed away on Feb. 25, 2014, at Serenity House, surrounded by friends and family members.

Richard was born on July 28, 1934, to John and Daisy Magenheimer in Milwaukee, Wis. He graduated from Marquette University Medical School in 1959, prepared with his classical Jesuit education, to make a difference in the world.

Richard served 29 years in the active and reserve U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon, retiring at the rank of captain. He completed his residency at the Naval Medical Center in Oakland, and began his ophthalmology practice of 25 years at Sansum Medical Clinic in 1971.

Married the past 27 years, Richard and Pam spent blessed times together enjoying family, road trips in the "red" car, biking, skiing,yoga and traveling. The highlights of each week were Breakfast with The Boys talking over the golden years in medicine, and The EARLY Morning Bible Study — a small group who met for 17 years. His greatest joy was quietly making a difference in the lives of his family, friends and patients.

Active in his community, Richard held leadership positions at Life Network Medical, Young Life and Rotary, and was a member of Santa Barbara Community Church. A 10-year volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Richard drove the winding Eastside roads in his favorite Miata, the license plate of which read "DT 6:5." When asked the significance thereof, he delighted in quoting the verse, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart."

A generous man of dignity and honor, Richard searched for the Glory of God in his life. He often shared his testimony as expressed in his favorite poem, "The Hound of Heaven," which was his quiet way of honoring the glory of the Lord and his pursuit of Christ.

A heartfelt thank you and deep appreciation go to all the doctors who helped in Richard's battle against Parkinson's disease. We give thanks to the Serenity House staff, who provided excellent care that went far beyond duty as they tended to his soul as much as to his body. We extend deepest gratitude to Pam's sister, Elizabeth Robbins, our Earth Angel who cared for us all and was always by our side.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Pam, and children Kim (Natika), Kimberly (Tony), Mary Jo (Richard), Dan (Lynn) and Jen and their mother, Joan; brothers Art (Ann) and Tom; sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Jane; brother-in-law Thomas (Robin); and 15 wondrous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will miss his guidance and gentle direction.

As Richard wished, his ashes will be scattered during the summer at Mammoth in the mountains he loved. We will keep him in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Association Santa Barbara, Serenity House and Santa Barbara YoungLife.