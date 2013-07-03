Dr. Robert F. Massey, formerly of Santa Barbara

Posted on July 3, 2013 | 8:30 a.m.

Source: Massey Family

Dr. Robert F. Massey died June 27, 2013, in the Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was 70.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Santa Barbara, he met and married his wife in Chicago before they moved to New York. They lived the past 33 years in Kearny, New Jersey.

A private viewing will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St., with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

Dr. Massey was a Professor at Seton Hall University, where he directed the doctoral program in Family Psychology and the master’s and post-maste’rs Marriage and Therapy Program.

He graduated from St. Anthony Seminary High School in Santa Barbara and San Luis Rey College. He received his Master’s from North Eastern Illinois State College and his Ph.D. from the Graduate Center of the City University in New York.

Dr. Massey is survived by his wife, Dr. Sharon Davis Massey, and his children and their spouses, Sarah Massey Zacharias and Brian and Jonathan Robert Massey and Liz. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tyler and Savannah.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Anthony’s San Francisco or Heifer International, two charities that Dr. Massey supported.