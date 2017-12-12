Dr. Saida Hamdani Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year

The Central Coast Medical Association awarded Saida Hamdani, M.D., as the 2017 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County.

The honor is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

Dr. Priti Gagneja presented the award and shared stories of Dr. Hamdani, who is known by her colleagues, co-workers and patients for her extreme compassion, patience, grace and generosity with all.

“Not only is Dr. Hamdani a healer and an outstanding doctor, she is the core representation of good citizenship and an example to all,” Dr. Gagneja said.

Dr. Hamdani was born in Pakistan, and her family moved to Nigeria where she was raised. Dr. Hamdani graduated from the University of Jos in Nigeria with top honors and then moved to the United States in 1985 to complete her pediatric residency at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Hamdani began practicing at Sansum Clinic in 1991 and has been voted Santa Barbara’s best pediatrician multiple times.

Dr. Hamdani is passionate about volunteering and is involved with the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Doctors Without Walls and Camp Wheeze. She also provides mentorships to pre-med students and speaks at local schools regarding pediatric issues. In addition, Dr. Hamdani and her husband are active in advocating for universal education and health care, and they created the Hamdani Foundation, which promotes world harmony.

Dr. Hamdani is married to Jamal Hamdani, a CEO at a local telecommunications company, and they have two daughters. Sasha is a psychiatrist in Kansas, and Saher is a business analyst in New York City.

— Dana Goba is chief executive officer of the Central Coast Medical Association.