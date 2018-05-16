Otterstrom Earns Spirit of Entrepreneurship Nonprofit Award

As an Ashoka Fellow, conservation scientist, and nonprofit founder, Sarah Otterstrom is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Otterstrom, Paso Pacifico founder and executive director, was awarded the 2018 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Nonprofit Award at the annual awards ceremony on May 4.

The 33 finalists, along with family, friends, sponsors and supporters, celebrated their achievements at an evening reception at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Finalists represented a variety of professional categories, including green and social entrepreneurship, health and wellness, media and communications, science and technology.

Otterstrom founded Ventura-based Paso Pacifico in 2005, and leads a team of 40 between their offices in Ventura and Nicaragua. The Paso Pacifico team works with local communities, landowners, and partner organizations to restore and protect wildlife habitats.

They find new and innovative solutions to solve the biggest problems facing endangered wildlife.

“Being in that room surrounded by accomplished women was really inspiring,” said Otterstrom. “There are so many women driving positive change in our communities across a wide variety of industries.

"I’m proud to now be associated with all 33 of the 2018 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards finalists," she said. "Thank you to the team at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation for this tremendous honor.”

Earlier this year, Otterstrom and Paso Pacifico were presented with the No Boundaries Award at the Pacific Coast Business Times’ Central Coast Innovation Awards for their innovative work combating illegal sea turtle-egg poaching.

The complete list of 2018 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards finalists can be found at soefoundation.org/2018/04/2018-finalists.

Funds raised by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation provide financial support and scholarships for the winners of the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge, an annual business plan and pitch competition for Santa Barbara County student entrepreneurs.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.