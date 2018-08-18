TheraMind’s Dr. Jordan Gives Grand Rounds Talk at Cottage Hospital

Dr. Sheldon Jordan is widely recognized as a leader in brain imaging using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) targeting techniques to treat major depressive disorder and other neurological and psychological conditions.

He recently spoke to a group of doctors, nurses and community members at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as part of their monthly Psychiatric Grand Rounds, hosted by Cottage’s Department of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine.

The talks are designed to introduce clinicians to recent advances that enhance treatment and provide a forum for discussion of topics that strengthen the relationship of psychiatry and addiction medicine to the broader Santa Barbara community.

Some 50 people gathered in Cottage Hospital’s Burtness Auditorium to learn about TMS and how it can be used to treat depression, anxiety and other mood disorders.

TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment, employs MRI-strength magnetic impulses targeted to specific regions of the brain involved in the regulation of mood.

Every person’s situation is unique, and that depression often works in combination with a number of other disorders, such as anxiety and rumination, Dr. Jordan said.

“Depression isn’t a static problem,” he said. “It’s something that worsens over the course of a person’s life. All heads are different and they can’t all be treated the same way. One-size-fits-all depression treatment doesn’t work.”

Dr. Jordan has been in private practice in West Hollywood and Santa Monica since 1981, with an emphasis on interventional pain management, neuroimaging, clinical neurophysiology, and sports neurology.

He currently oversees the administration of TMS therapy for patients at the TheraMind Center of Santa Monica.

To learn more about TMS therapy and other treatments offered at the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara, call 805-845-4455 or visit tmsmind.com/santabarbara-ca.

— Andy Silverman for TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.