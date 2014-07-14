Dr. Theresa Ortega Named Finalist in National Veterinarian Contest

Local veterinarian Dr. Theresa Ortega of Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group is making quite a splash on a national level. She was just named one of six finalists for the national “My Vet’s the Best” contest.

The top veterinarian vote getter wins $1,000 for animals who desperately need medical treatment.

The “My Vet’s the Best” contest recognizes outstanding veterinarians across the country that have made a positive impact on their patients and local communities. Dr. Ortega was nominated by Janet Lapins, owner of “Beau,” a Labradoodle, who the veterinarian diagnosed and treats for Addison’s disease.

“Dr. Ortega’s concern and compassion for her patients far exceeds those of any other vet I have met in several years,” Lapins said in her nomination.

Pets Best, a leading U.S. pet insurance provider based in Boise, Idaho, is sponsoring this national contest.

The next stage of the competition is gauged by votes by clicking here now through Aug. 11. VMSG is encouraging our community to go online and vote for Dr. Ortega and to help spread the word about her nomination.

Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group is a world-class veterinary specialty and 24/7/365 pet emergency hospital, specifically designed to enhance and strengthen the care provided by a pet's regular veterinarian. VMSG employs board-certified specialists; staff doctors with advanced training; highly qualified intern doctors, and accomplished paraprofessionals who support each other across various specialties to provide a comprehensive team approach for every patient case.

VMSG is firmly rooted in four principles: Quality, Integrity, Compassion, and Service, values that are incorporated into every aspect of the specialty and emergency hospital’s culture.

Veterinary Medical and Surgical Group is located at 2199 Sperry Ave. in Ventura and can be reached at 805.339.2290 or by clicking here.