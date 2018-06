Posted on May 11, 2018 | 9:08 a.m.

Source: Veronica Erwin

Please join us in remembering and honoring Dr. Tiffany Margolin at a public memorial that will be held at one of her favorite areas in Santa Barbara.

This will take place at La Mesa park at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 27.

The address is 295 Meigs Road, Santa Barbara, California 93109.

Dr. Tiffany shared her expertise, love and compassion for us and our animals.

This memorial will be for us to come together and express our appreciation.