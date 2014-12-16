Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Wendy Mogel to Speak at Marymount for Community Read Project for Parents

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | December 16, 2014 | 8:13 a.m.

This winter, Marymount of Santa Barbara is again partnering with public libraries across Santa Barbara in a community read project for parents, educators and individuals who care about children.

Mogel
Dr. Wendy Mogel

This year’s community read will feature Dr. Wendy Mogel’s books, Blessings of a Skinned Knee for parents of young children and Blessings of a B- for parents of teens.

Dr. Mogel is an internationally acclaimed clinical psychologist, parenting expert and New York Times bestselling author whose humor, common sense and insightful approach to parenting are evident in both books aimed at protecting and promoting self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children.

The books were both selected in anticipation of Dr. Mogel's January speaking engagement at Marymount to which the public is invited.

Mogel, Ph.D., will speak at Marymount from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 on Marymount’s Riviera campus at 2130 Mission Ridge Road in Santa Barbara.

Part of Marymount’s Speaker Series designed to build positive outcomes for children through education, innovation and thought leadership, the Dr. Mogel speaking event is free of charge.

Past Marymount Speaker Series have featured Paul Tough, whose book How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character reshaped the way many think about the importance of character development, and Dr. Michael Thompson, considered one of the nation’s preeminent child psychologists, independent school experts and authors about children.

The Santa Barbara community is encouraged to participate in Marymount’s Community Read for Parents and also to save the date for the free speaking event on Jan. 27 featuring Dr. Mogel on the subject of raising self-reliant, resilient, accountable and exuberant children in today’s world.

Attendance is expected to be high at the event and space is limited, so please make a reservation by calling 805.569.1811 x131 or emailing [email protected].

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

