Dr. William Jervis of Walnut Creek, 1934-2018

Posted on March 26, 2018 | 12:18 p.m.

Source: Laurie Jervis

Dr. William Jervis, a longtime Walnut Creek plastic surgeon, died March 13 from complications arising from pneumonia.

Dr. Jervis was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on Dec. 7, 1934, the son of William and Margaret Jervis. He moved with his family to Northern California in 1946.

One of Dr. Jervis’ sons, Warrick Jervis, now a resident of Colorado, graduated from UC Santa Barbara.

While his son studied there, Dr. Jervis enjoyed occasional visits to Santa Barbara.

He was a graduate of Occidental College and McGill Medical School, Montreal. His medical internship was at Los Angeles County Hospital, followed by two years as a Flight Surgeon in the U.S. Air Force.

He practiced general surgery at Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco, and at Kaiser Oakland.

He established his plastic surgery practice in Walnut Creek in 1974 and continued that work until the day before his death.

For many years, he served as Clinical Instructor of Plastic Surgery at the UC Davis Medical School. In addition to his extensive education, training and experience in the field of plastic surgery, Dr. Jervis served on the Board of Directors of the LaFamilia Foundation and made numerous trips to Guatemala as a team leader assisting children in need of surgery, and donating supplies and equipment. He also served with Operation Rainbow.

He is survived by his three children: Vincent, Helga and Warrick; his four grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, Danny and Casey Jervis; his former wife, Monika Jervis; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Sally Jervis of Sacramento.

Dr. Jervis had strong interests in skiing, travel, books and modern jazz.

Family, friends and patients remember Dr. Jervis as both kindly and generous, always placing the wellbeing of others above all else.

A celebration of Dr. Jervis’ life will be announced at a later date.

– Laurie Jervis