Dr. Benjamin Carson to Speak at Providence’s Fall Forum

For its fourth annual Fall Forum, a communitywide speaker event to "engage ideas of consequence," Providence, a K-12 Christian college preparatory school, presents Benjamin Carson, M.D., at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Carson is a renowned pediatric neurosurgeon who performed the first successful separation of twins conjoined at the back of the head (Siamese twins). His childhood dream of becoming a physician was hindered by growing up in extreme poverty, his poor performance in school and consequent low self-esteem, and difficulties controlling his temper.

His mother, with only a third-grade education herself, used creative means to challenge her two sons to strive for excellence. She cut off their TV watching and assigned them each two book reports a week — even though she couldn't read the book reports.

Carson grew up to chair the pediatric neurosurgery department at Johns Hopkins and his brother became an engineer.

A New York Times best-selling author and prominent speaker, Carson, M.D., was the keynote speaker at the 2013 President’s National Prayer Breakfast. He speaks with insight and inspiration about his love for America, the many opportunities for success this country provides, and why it is vitally important to rediscover what made this nation great.

Providence expects 780 guests for Dr. Carson's appearance at Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort. Several celebreties and local dignitaries are among the guests expected.

The Fall Forum event itself is exciting. It’s not just a lecture. The “Just Desserts and Just Jazz” program features an array of outstanding desserts, music by the Westmont Jazz Ensemble, and a program combining great fun and deeply stimulating conversations. It is fast becoming a Santa Barbara tradition.

Proceeds from the event support the Tuition Angel Scholarship Program, providing tuition assistance to many families so that their children may attend Providence.

This year's event is especially significant because it is the first public occasion for the newly formed "Providence," born out of the merger of Providence Hall (7-12) and Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) this past summer.

The event is sold out.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.