Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Benjamin Carson to Speak at Providence’s Fall Forum

By Elaine Rottman for Providence | October 29, 2013 | 8:26 a.m.

For its fourth annual Fall Forum, a communitywide speaker event to "engage ideas of consequence," Providence, a K-12 Christian college preparatory school, presents Benjamin Carson, M.D., at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ben Carson
Dr. Benjamin Carson

Dr. Carson is a renowned pediatric neurosurgeon who performed the first successful separation of twins conjoined at the back of the head (Siamese twins). His childhood dream of becoming a physician was hindered by growing up in extreme poverty, his poor performance in school and consequent low self-esteem, and difficulties controlling his temper.

His mother, with only a third-grade education herself, used creative means to challenge her two sons to strive for excellence. She cut off their TV watching and assigned them each two book reports a week — even though she couldn't read the book reports.

Carson grew up to chair the pediatric neurosurgery department at Johns Hopkins and his brother became an engineer.

A New York Times best-selling author and prominent speaker, Carson, M.D., was the keynote speaker at the 2013 President’s National Prayer Breakfast. He speaks with insight and inspiration about his love for America, the many opportunities for success this country provides, and why it is vitally important to rediscover what made this nation great.

Providence expects 780 guests for Dr. Carson's appearance at Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort. Several celebreties and local dignitaries are among the guests expected.

The Fall Forum event itself is exciting. It’s not just a lecture. The “Just Desserts and Just Jazz” program features an array of outstanding desserts, music by the Westmont Jazz Ensemble, and a program combining great fun and deeply stimulating conversations. It is fast becoming a Santa Barbara tradition.

Proceeds from the event support the Tuition Angel Scholarship Program, providing tuition assistance to many families so that their children may attend Providence.

This year's event is especially significant because it is the first public occasion for the newly formed "Providence," born out of the merger of Providence Hall (7-12) and Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) this past summer.

The event is sold out.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 