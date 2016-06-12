Dr. Henry Han’s Clinic Unwinds But Patients Have Other Options for Traditional Chinese Medicine

Slain physician’s business shut down permanently; other clinics step up to provide herbal remedies for former clients

With the front blinds shut and water fountain turned off, the Santa Barbara Herbal Clinic has closed its doors permanently after 25 years in business.

The clinic at 3886 State St. was founded and operated by Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner who was shot to death with his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, at their Goleta-area home on March 23.

An Oceanside man, 26-year-old Pierre Haobsh, was arrested as a suspect in the murders two days later. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lindsay Leonard Dorner, whose company, Santa Barbara Fiduciary, is handling the dissolution of Han’s business, posted a notice on the clinic’s site stating that the landlord has ended the rental agreement.

The announcement states the “lease has expired and, due to the death of Dr. Han, the landlord has terminated the tenancy.”

Patients seeking access to records from the clinic are requested to send a written and signed request to Santa Barbara Fiduciary, P.O. Box 90227, Santa Barbara 93190. The announcement asks patients to specify the address to which the records should be mailed.

Locals looking for traditional Chinese herbal medicine don’t have to search far for a clinic, according to Dr. David Yang, who runs Goleta Acupuncture Herb Clinic at 5730 Hollister Ave., Suite 4, in Goleta.

Yang, who had known Han for more than 10 years, offers customized Chinese herb formulas and nutritional and medical consultation. He said many of Han’s patients have relocated to similar clinics for Chinese herbal medicine.

Bulk herb tea, herbal granules, pills or capsules are also offered at Qisheng Guan’s clinic at 1532 Anacapa St., Suite 7.

The bodies of the Hans were found wrapped in plastic sheeting and sealed with duct tape in the garage of their home at 4640 Greenhill Way, near the Santa Barbara County government complex off Calle Real.

Han, 57; his 29-year-old wife; and their daughter all died of gunshot wounds to the head, authorities say.

Early on March 25, police in San Diego County arrested Haobsh, who reportedly was involved with Han in a business transaction that went sour.

Haobsh has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder along with special allegations the offenses were willful, premeditated and deliberate; committed by means of lying in wait; and committed for financial gain. He also is accused of using a firearm in connection with the crimes.

He pleaded not guilty in Superior Court on May 5.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.