Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Mind/Body Health Expert Dr. Joan Borysenko Speaks at La Casa de Maria Women’s Conference

By Juliana Minsky for the La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center | June 13, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

Dr. Joan Borysenko, a distinguished pioneer in integrative medicine and world-renowned expert in the mind-body connection, was the featured speaker at La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center earlier this month at the 14th Annual Barrett Conference on the Ministry of All Women.

Her weekend retreat was titled "Journey to Wisdom: Living Life Fearlessly."

The conference focused on providing women with tools to make a positive impact on a changing world through greater self-compassion, building self-awareness and discovering insight into their fears. She also offered attendees tips and approaches to creating a regular practice for resilience — getting the right spiritual and emotional support and practicing mindfulness, which Dr. Borysenko explained as shifting the activity in the brain to be quiet and taking breaks from the chaos of everyday life.

"All our inner noise kills off our inner wisdom," Dr. Borysenko said. "Research shows that creativity doesn't work well when we are 'fried' — this is a counter-intuitive discipline. Too many projects can create frenzy and conflicting concerns which destroy creativity and connection."

Dr. Borysenko also discussed easy steps that women can take to help build courage and self-awareness, from breathing techniques to reflecting on a moment of each day to be truly grateful for.

Co-founder of the Mind/Body clinic at Harvard University, Dr. Borysenko is the author of numerous books, including Your Soul's Compass, Fried and A Woman's Journey to God.

"It is an incredible honor to present such inspirational presenters and programs to the Santa Barbara community," said Stephanie Glatt, executive director of La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center. "Dr. Borysenko and many of the upcoming experts are renowned leaders in their field of work and we are so grateful to have their wisdom and guidance available to the community."

Much-anticipated upcoming retreats hosted by La Casa de Maria include: "Perennial Wisdom for the Spiritually Independent" with Rabbi Rami Shapiro, award-winning author, poet and storyteller (June 6-8); "Our Emergence into Christ Consciousness" with Matthew Fox, PhD., prophetic author, educator, theologian, and contemporary scholar/activist for a creation-centered spirituality (August 1-3); as well as conferences with local speakers Kimberley Snow and Katherine Collis. Click here for a complete list of upcoming programs.

La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center hosts a wide variety of community groups and organizations focusing on spiritual, educational, community building, peace, social and economic justice, at-risk youth and the environment. The nonprofit organization also sponsors its own programs focusing on spiritual renewal, personal growth, education, health and healing, arts and civic renewal.

The Center for Spiritual Renewal, which functions alongside La Casa de Maria, under the nonprofit umbrella of the Immaculate Heart Community, provides nonstructured, private retreats for individuals and couples in the original stone manor house. Click here for more information.

— Juliana Minsky is a publicist representing the La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 