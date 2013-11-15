Dr. John Park Joins Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health System

John Park, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health System.

A board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Park specializes in the surgical treatment of patients with primary and metastatic brain tumors.

Dr. Park received a bachelor of science degree from Brown University. He completed medical and graduate school at Harvard, and a residency in neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital.

He spent time at Massachusetts General Hospital during his residency and following residency, and later joined the staff of Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s. Dr. Park subspecialized in brain and spinal tumors as well as general neurosurgery.

In 2002, he was recruited to the National Institutes of Health to become chief of surgical and molecular neuro-oncology. He served as the primary brain tumor surgeon for the National Cancer Institute and was also the principal investigator of a basic and translational science laboratory.

He has authored many clinical, translational and basic science publications and has received awards from the American Brain Tumor Association, the Joint Pediatric Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the New England Cancer Society, and the Neurosurgery Research and Education Foundation.

“The physicians and neurosurgeons of the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute in collaboration with Cottage Health System have committed to building a premier program. A central part of that commitment was to recruit a top-tier neurosurgeon and scientist with a subspecialty expertise in the treatment of brain tumors," said Dr. Thomas Jones, medical director for the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute. "After an exhaustive search over two years we have been very fortunate to attract Dr. John Park to our community. His credentials are self-explanatory, but his demeanor and human touch is an even rarer commodity. He is the perfect cornerstone upon which to build our 21st century Brain Tumor Program.”

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.