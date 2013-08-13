Dr. Love Talks Fish at the Santa Barbara Central Library

UC Santa Barbara marine biologist Milton Love will present a free lecture and slide show about his latest book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library.

Certainly More Than You Want to Know About the Fishes of the Pacific Coast presents hilarious stories, elegant photos and thorough descriptions of our Pacific Coast fishes. Dr. Love’s web site, The Love Lab, hints at his scholarly yet kooky fascination with and dedication to life beneath the surface of the sea.



Pomegranate Arts is co-sponsoring this event, and Granada Books will have a limited number of books on hand for sale and signing by the author. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Santa Barbara Library. The Friends annually provide funding for children’s programs, the library’s book budget and much more. The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.