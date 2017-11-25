Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Event and Fundraisers

By Thomas Speidel Executive for Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA | November 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee is planning for the event on Monday, Jan. 15, at El Camino Community Center.

This year’s celebration will feature performances by Lompoc Folkloric Dance, the Alley Project, Grace Temple Choir/Praise Dancers/Puppet Ministry, and the American Indian Education Project of Santa Barbara County Dance — Power Source.

Other city officials and community groups including the Lompoc Police and Fire departments, and the YMCA, will be in attendance. Speakers are Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, Pastor Bill Johnson and Pastor Rueben Tamayor.

“We are excited to plan for the 2018 event,” said Pastor Ron Wiley of Lompoc’s Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to be shared with the community of Lompoc now and into the future,” he said.

“We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event,” Wiley said.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee continues to hold fundraisers to help support the upcoming event.

After not having a public MLK Day celebration in Lompoc in 2015 for the first time in several years, due to the demise of Club Arcuturus; Wiley and Pastor Bill Johnson, of Santa Maria’s St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church, are helping coordinate and restart the celebration with the 2018 event.

During his all short lifetime (1929-68), Dr. King was a leader in the movement to end racial segregation in the United States. He was an advocate of nonviolent protest and became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983, and first officially observed on the third Monday of January 1986) is an American holiday marking the birthday of Dr. King. It is observed the third Monday of January, which is around the time of King's birthday, Jan. 15.

In 2011, a memorial honoring Dr. King was completed and dedicated in October at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation.

The official address of the monument, 1964 Independence Avenue, S.W., commemorates the year the Civil Rights Act of 1964 became law.

For more information or to help sponsor the event, contact Wiley at [email protected] or 698-6010.

—  Thomas Speidel Executive for Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 