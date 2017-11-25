Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Event and Fundraisers

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee is planning for the event on Monday, Jan. 15, at El Camino Community Center.

This year’s celebration will feature performances by Lompoc Folkloric Dance, the Alley Project, Grace Temple Choir/Praise Dancers/Puppet Ministry, and the American Indian Education Project of Santa Barbara County Dance — Power Source.

Other city officials and community groups including the Lompoc Police and Fire departments, and the YMCA, will be in attendance. Speakers are Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, Pastor Bill Johnson and Pastor Rueben Tamayor.

“We are excited to plan for the 2018 event,” said Pastor Ron Wiley of Lompoc’s Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s important that the legacy and the message of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to be shared with the community of Lompoc now and into the future,” he said.

“We hope that our community can come together and celebrate his impact on the world at our annual event,” Wiley said.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Committee continues to hold fundraisers to help support the upcoming event.

After not having a public MLK Day celebration in Lompoc in 2015 for the first time in several years, due to the demise of Club Arcuturus; Wiley and Pastor Bill Johnson, of Santa Maria’s St. Phillip African Methodist Episcopal Church, are helping coordinate and restart the celebration with the 2018 event.

During his all short lifetime (1929-68), Dr. King was a leader in the movement to end racial segregation in the United States. He was an advocate of nonviolent protest and became the youngest man to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (signed into law on Nov. 2, 1983, and first officially observed on the third Monday of January 1986) is an American holiday marking the birthday of Dr. King. It is observed the third Monday of January, which is around the time of King's birthday, Jan. 15.

In 2011, a memorial honoring Dr. King was completed and dedicated in October at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial Project Foundation.

The official address of the monument, 1964 Independence Avenue, S.W., commemorates the year the Civil Rights Act of 1964 became law.

For more information or to help sponsor the event, contact Wiley at [email protected] or 698-6010.

— Thomas Speidel Executive for Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.