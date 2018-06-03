Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Dr. Sally Cahill Tannenbaum Elected to Board of Santa Barbara Education Foundation

By Margie Yahyavi for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | November 7, 2013 | 3:18 p.m.

Dr. Sally Cahill Tannenbaum

Dr. Sally Cahill Tannenbaum has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara in 2011, Dr. Tannenbaum was an associate professor in the Department of Communication at California State University-Fresno. Her areas of expertise were political campaign communication, civic engagement, and communication and learning.

Among her publications is the book Research, Advocacy, and Political Engagement.

Dr. Tannenbaum worked as a consultant on a number of political campaigns and served as a speech/political analyst for the Fresno NBC affiliate. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in speech communication from UCSB, and an Ed.D. from UC Davis and CSU Fresno.

She was elected and served on the Fresno County Board of Education from 1996-2011.

She is married to Dr. Peter Tannenbaum, and they have three grown children — David, Paul and Katie. She is active in a number of local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Women's Fund, the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee and the American Red Cross.

The Santa Barbara Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 15,000 students in 22 schools from Goleta to Montecito. For more information call 805.284.9125.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

