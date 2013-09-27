Dr. Scott Saunders to Share Vision for ‘Sustainable Medical System’

Dr. Scott Saunders is sharing the vision of the higher standard of primary health care with a presentation titled "Think Sustainable: A Doctor’s Talk for Adopting a Sustainable Medical System" at 5 p.m. Monday at the Savvy Investors/Community Planet Meeting, 11 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

There is a $10 donation fee at the door. Please RSVP with Wayne Moore at [email protected].

Saunders, M.D., is known as one of the most cutting-edge integrative medicine doctors in Santa Barbara. He is the director of the Integrative Medicine Center of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast Nursing Center.

His presentation will explore health innovation and economic models for a better economy for California.

What makes this presentation different? You do. Dr. Saunders has asked that the meeting be as informal as possible. He will make a cohesive presentation but welcomes your questions/comments during and after the presentation. Let’s come together and learn and share.

Key Points of His Presentation

How the 19th century medical model became “modern medicine”

» Symptom-drug treatment

» Insurance to cover daily care (not just catastrophic care)

How knowledge in the 21st century has dramatically changed the face of health care

» Tests can reveal the cause of illness

» Knowledge of the genetic code has changed the way we look at illness

» Treating the cause can cure previously incurable illnesses

The curse/blessing of a single-payer system

» What parts are sustainable

» What parts are not

The new model of neighborhood care based on the marriage of concierge medicine with integrative medicine

» More modern, more efficient, more effective, more sustainable

We hope you will RSVP and bring a friend for what should be an enjoyable occasion. Click here for more information.